Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Decreases By 39.5%

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Shurgard Self Storage

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
General Electric Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
General Electric Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Pfizer Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Pfizer Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Great Western Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Great Western Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report