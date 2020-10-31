Short Interest in Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) Decreases By 39.5%

Shurgard Self Storage S.A. (OTCMKTS:SSSAF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,200 shares, a decline of 39.5% from the September 30th total of 15,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 92.0 days.

Shares of Shurgard Self Storage stock opened at $43.50 on Friday. Shurgard Self Storage has a 12-month low of $39.25 and a 12-month high of $43.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $43.61.

Get Shurgard Self Storage alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Shurgard Self Storage in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shurgard Self Storage SA engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of self-storage facilities for business and personal use in Europe. The company also offers various ancillary services at its self-storage facilities consisting of sale of storage products and provision of protection through an independent insurance company for customers' stored goods.

Featured Article: How does a reverse stock split work?

Receive News & Ratings for Shurgard Self Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shurgard Self Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.