MarineMax, Inc. Expected to Earn Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.56 Per Share (NYSE:HZO)

MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarineMax in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $0.56 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.44. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for MarineMax’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS.

MarineMax (NYSE:HZO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The specialty retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $398.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $347.53 million. MarineMax had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share.

HZO has been the subject of several other research reports. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of MarineMax from $31.50 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of MarineMax from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MarineMax from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

Shares of NYSE:HZO opened at $29.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.78 and a 200 day moving average of $23.43. The stock has a market cap of $648.41 million, a P/E ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.91. MarineMax has a 12 month low of $7.24 and a 12 month high of $34.06.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in MarineMax by 50.5% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 42,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 14,154 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,529 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 36,060 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 56,771 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 296,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,086,000 after buying an additional 8,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of MarineMax by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 87,738 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 9,391 shares during the period.

In other news, Chairman William H. Mcgill, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $641,200.00. Also, CFO Michael H. Mclamb sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.05, for a total transaction of $160,250.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,717 shares of company stock valued at $1,136,564. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

About MarineMax

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer in the United States. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure boats, such as sport boats, sport cruisers, sport yachts, and other yachts; fishing boats; motor and convertible yachts; pontoon boats; fishing boats; ski boats; and jet boats.

