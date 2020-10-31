Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. ValuEngine raised shares of Regions Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Truist raised shares of Regions Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th.

RF stock opened at $13.30 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $12.77 billion, a PE ratio of 16.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Regions Financial has a 1 year low of $6.94 and a 1 year high of $17.54.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.10% and a net margin of 11.32%. Regions Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of RF. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 5.9% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,938,671 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $99,398,000 after purchasing an additional 496,054 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 68.7% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 89,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $994,000 after acquiring an additional 36,409 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 42.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 300,245 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,242,000 after acquiring an additional 89,987 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 39.0% in the third quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 31,209 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 8,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at about $1,803,000. Institutional investors own 73.35% of the company’s stock.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

