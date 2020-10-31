Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.67.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank from $17.50 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Independent Bank from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd.

NASDAQ IBCP opened at $14.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $327.56 million, a P/E ratio of 7.34 and a beta of 1.02. Independent Bank has a 1-year low of $9.19 and a 1-year high of $23.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.41. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 22.58%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Independent Bank will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 5th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 4th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.34%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Independent Bank in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Independent Bank during the 3rd quarter worth $41,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Independent Bank by 574.1% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 22,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 4,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 224,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 7,217 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.13% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corporation operates as the holding company for Independent Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and businesses. The company offers checking and savings accounts, commercial lending, direct and indirect consumer financing, mortgage lending, and safe deposit box services, as well as automatic teller machines, and Internet and mobile banking services.

