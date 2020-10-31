D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $71.29.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on DHI. JMP Securities raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on D.R. Horton from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. 140166 downgraded D.R. Horton from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 16th.

Get D.R. Horton alerts:

In other D.R. Horton news, COO Michael J. Murray sold 54,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.38, for a total transaction of $3,937,472.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 139,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,128,784.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 4,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.45, for a total transaction of $342,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,819 shares in the company, valued at approximately $558,667.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Courier Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the second quarter worth about $224,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in D.R. Horton by 129.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 93,195 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $5,168,000 after purchasing an additional 52,542 shares in the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in D.R. Horton in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $406,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,816,620 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $537,765,000 after buying an additional 223,481 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of D.R. Horton during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

DHI opened at $66.81 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.08, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.66. D.R. Horton has a 52 week low of $25.51 and a 52 week high of $81.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $74.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.87.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 18.53% and a net margin of 10.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that D.R. Horton will post 5.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

D.R. Horton Company Profile

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 20 states and 51 markets in the United States under the names of D.R.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for D.R. Horton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for D.R. Horton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.