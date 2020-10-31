Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) Reduced by Truist Securiti

Avnet, Inc. (NYSE:AVT) – Analysts at Truist Securiti lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Avnet in a note issued to investors on Thursday, October 29th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the technology company will earn $0.38 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.45. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Avnet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AVT. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avnet from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Avnet from $29.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Longbow Research raised shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Avnet from $44.00 to $35.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.33.

Shares of AVT stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.47. Avnet has a one year low of $17.85 and a one year high of $43.00.

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.24.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Avnet during the second quarter worth about $38,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 39.2% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Avnet by 187.9% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,674 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,398 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $121,000. Finally, Blue Rock Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avnet in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $170,000. 96.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Avnet

Avnet, Inc, a technology solutions company, markets, sells, and distributes electronic components. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical devices; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

