Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Brinker International, Inc. Issued By KeyCorp (NYSE:EAT)

Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) – KeyCorp lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Brinker International in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. KeyCorp analyst E. Gonzalez now anticipates that the restaurant operator will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.45. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Brinker International’s FY2022 earnings at $3.70 EPS.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.46. Brinker International had a net margin of 0.80% and a negative return on equity of 12.07%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Stephens raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 8th. Finally, MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Brinker International from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brinker International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.24.

Brinker International stock opened at $43.54 on Friday. Brinker International has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.43. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $45.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 2.54.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EAT. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Brinker International by 2.0% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 504,946 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,409,000 after purchasing an additional 10,023 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 12.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 175,331 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 19,284 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Brinker International by 5.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 615,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,396,000 after purchasing an additional 33,130 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Brinker International by 3.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,191 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 5,319 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Brinker International during the first quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Institutional investors own 97.19% of the company’s stock.

In other Brinker International news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 46,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $2,223,447.33. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 318,748 shares in the company, valued at $15,130,967.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Wade Allen sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.94, for a total transaction of $84,962.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 8,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $317,019.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 85,766 shares of company stock valued at $3,765,469 over the last ninety days. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 27, 2018, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,686 restaurants comprising 997 company-owned restaurants and 689 franchised restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy brand names.

