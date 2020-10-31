$1.00 EPS Expected for Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited (NASDAQ:HZNP) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $1.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Horizon Therapeutics Public’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.89 to $1.13. Horizon Therapeutics Public reported earnings per share of $0.64 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Therapeutics Public will report full year earnings of $2.94 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.53 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $5.02. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Horizon Therapeutics Public.

Horizon Therapeutics Public (NASDAQ:HZNP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. Horizon Therapeutics Public had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 34.09%. The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.49 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on HZNP shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Horizon Therapeutics Public from $70.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. BidaskClub raised Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Horizon Therapeutics Public from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Horizon Therapeutics Public in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Horizon Therapeutics Public presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.93.

Shares of HZNP opened at $74.93 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $78.41 and its 200-day moving average is $59.89. The firm has a market cap of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.51. Horizon Therapeutics Public has a 52-week low of $23.81 and a 52-week high of $86.67.

In other Horizon Therapeutics Public news, EVP Irina Konstantinovsky sold 8,919 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.88, for a total value of $703,530.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,022 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,415.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Timothy P. Walbert sold 110,000 shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total value of $7,979,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 150,250 shares of company stock valued at $11,052,338. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HZNP. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 8.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 349,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,349,000 after acquiring an additional 26,385 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 63.1% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 399,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,837,000 after acquiring an additional 154,591 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public during the first quarter valued at approximately $683,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 36.0% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 11,515 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Therapeutics Public by 2.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,664,837 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $78,932,000 after acquiring an additional 67,327 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Horizon Therapeutics Public Limited Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on researching, developing, and commercializing medicines that address unmet treatment needs for rare and rheumatic diseases in the United States and internationally. Its orphan and rheumatology marketed medicines include KRYSTEXXA, a medicine for the treatment of uncontrolled gout; RAVICTI for use as a nitrogen-binding agent for chronic management of adult and pediatric patients; PROCYSBI for nephropathic cystinosis, a rare and life-threatening metabolic disorder; ACTIMMUNE for chronic granulomatous disease; RAYOS for the treatment of multiple conditions, rheumatoid arthritis; BUPHENYL tablets for oral administration and BUPHENYL powder for oral, nasogastric, or gastrostomy tube administration; and QUINSAIR, a formulation of the antibiotic drug levofloxacin for the management of chronic pulmonary infections due to Pseudomonas aeruginosa in adult patients with cystic fibrosis.

