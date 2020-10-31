Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) Increased by Wedbush

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Automatic Data Processing in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $1.30 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.21. Wedbush also issued estimates for Automatic Data Processing’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $6.02 EPS.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.44. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.91% and a return on equity of 46.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share.

ADP has been the subject of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $135.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $147.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.38.

Automatic Data Processing stock opened at $157.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Automatic Data Processing has a 1 year low of $103.11 and a 1 year high of $182.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $141.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $142.64. The company has a market cap of $67.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 11th were issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 10th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.49%.

In related news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $37,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 6,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,576. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 52,229 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.85, for a total value of $7,147,538.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,284 shares in the company, valued at $15,913,465.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. raised its position in Automatic Data Processing by 200.0% in the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 28,100.0% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 282 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 15,650.0% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 86.3% in the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. 78.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

