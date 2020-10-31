Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BankUnited’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:BKU)

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of BankUnited in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Scouten now expects that the financial services provider will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.66. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.06. BankUnited had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 15.86%.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens started coverage on BankUnited in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Monday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of BankUnited in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Compass Point upgraded shares of BankUnited from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of BankUnited from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. BankUnited presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.11.

NYSE BKU opened at $25.25 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.76. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $37.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.74, a PEG ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. BankUnited’s payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new stake in shares of BankUnited during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,029,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 30.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,148,294 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,003,000 after purchasing an additional 964,062 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of BankUnited during the second quarter valued at approximately $18,052,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 607.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 836,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,945,000 after purchasing an additional 718,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in BankUnited by 27.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,811,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,674,000 after acquiring an additional 388,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, National Association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit; and treasury management services.

