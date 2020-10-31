Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Scatec Solar ASA (OTCMKTS:STECF) saw a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 40.7% from the September 30th total of 119,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 176.5 days.

OTCMKTS STECF opened at $24.20 on Friday. Scatec Solar ASA has a 12-month low of $10.70 and a 12-month high of $26.50.

Several research firms have issued reports on STECF. DNB Markets lowered shares of Scatec Solar ASA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Scatec Solar ASA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th.

Scatec Solar ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated independent solar power producer. The company operates through Power Production; Services; and Development and Construction segments. It is involved in the project design and development, financing, engineering, procurement, construction management, ownership, operation and maintenance, and asset management of solar photovoltaic power plants.

