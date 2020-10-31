Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Microsoft in a report issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Thill now forecasts that the software giant will post earnings per share of $1.62 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.60. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $260.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Microsoft’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $6.56 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.80 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.76 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.73 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.13 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on MSFT. BidaskClub upgraded Microsoft from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $245.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $220.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a report on Monday, July 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Microsoft has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $228.18.

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $202.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $199.99. Microsoft has a 1-year low of $132.52 and a 1-year high of $232.86. The stock has a market cap of $1,530.77 billion, a PE ratio of 35.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.92.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a return on equity of 39.45% and a net margin of 30.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 104.8% during the first quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 919,283 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $144,980,000 after acquiring an additional 470,400 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Microsoft by 103.3% in the first quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,247,147 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $196,688,000 after acquiring an additional 633,838 shares during the period. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 39.3% during the first quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management LLC now owns 538,366 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $84,906,000 after buying an additional 151,962 shares during the period. CAMG Solamere Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 33.3% during the first quarter. CAMG Solamere Management LLC now owns 32,714 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $5,162,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.1% during the first quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 97,187 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $15,327,000 after buying an additional 7,319 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,871 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.90, for a total transaction of $6,479,822.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 176 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,942.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy Hood sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.14, for a total value of $17,451,200.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 452,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,756,340.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,067 shares of company stock worth $35,247,737. 1.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. This is a positive change from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is presently 35.42%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn that includes Talent, Learning, Sales, and Marketing solutions, as well as premium subscriptions; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

