Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of IEX opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 349,253 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 5,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after buying an additional 225,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

