Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for IDEX Co.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:IEX)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) – Equities researchers at Seaport Global Securities boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for IDEX in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Seaport Global Securities analyst W. Liptak now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.31.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $178.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $172.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Boenning Scattergood raised shares of IDEX from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of IDEX from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $173.82.

Shares of IEX opened at $170.39 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $184.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $167.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.48. IDEX has a 52 week low of $104.56 and a 52 week high of $194.30.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.20. IDEX had a net margin of 15.71% and a return on equity of 18.15%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of IDEX by 11,323.7% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 887,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $137,644,000 after acquiring an additional 880,195 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDEX by 108.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 672,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,316,000 after purchasing an additional 349,253 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in IDEX by 726.0% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 304,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,065,000 after purchasing an additional 267,313 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in IDEX by 5,994.2% in the 2nd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 228,960 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,185,000 after buying an additional 225,203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in IDEX by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,716,437 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,377,545,000 after buying an additional 223,596 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey D. Bucklew sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.50, for a total transaction of $892,500.00. Also, CAO Michael J. Yates sold 15,397 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.17, for a total transaction of $2,774,077.49. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,763 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,182,229.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,983 shares of company stock worth $4,475,939. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 15th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 14th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. IDEX’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

IDEX Company Profile

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Featured Article: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Earnings History and Estimates for IDEX (NYSE:IEX)

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Bureau Veritas SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Bureau Veritas SA Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages
Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Target Price at GBX 2,286.67
Analysts Set Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Target Price at GBX 2,286.67
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Receives GBX 2,286.67 Consensus PT from Analysts
Ultra Electronics Holdings plc Receives GBX 2,286.67 Consensus PT from Analysts
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Receives $4.50 Average Target Price from Brokerages
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Selecta Biosciences, Inc. Receives $4.50 Average Price Target from Analysts
Bureau Veritas SA Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts
Bureau Veritas SA Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report