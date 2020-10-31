Truist Securiti Comments on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:RARE)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc (NASDAQ:RARE) – Truist Securiti issued their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Lee expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($1.00) per share for the quarter. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.13) EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.14) EPS.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by $0.15. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 188.51% and a negative return on equity of 56.12%.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on RARE. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. BidaskClub raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $93.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.71.

RARE opened at $100.50 on Thursday. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a one year low of $31.99 and a one year high of $102.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.25 and a beta of 2.18.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 3rd quarter worth $549,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 104.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,693 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after acquiring an additional 17,685 shares during the period. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 3rd quarter valued at $285,000.

In other news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.63, for a total transaction of $2,478,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $850,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,914,905. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,783 shares of company stock worth $10,818,758 over the last ninety days. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. The company was founded by Emil D.

