Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Drops By 40.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.
OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.45.
Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.07 million. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
About Sumco
Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.
