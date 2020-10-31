Short Interest in Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) Drops By 40.0%

Sumco Co. (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a decrease of 40.0% from the September 30th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days.

OTCMKTS SUOPY opened at $31.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.35 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Sumco has a 12-month low of $19.61 and a 12-month high of $35.45.

Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $696.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $674.07 million. Sumco had a net margin of 9.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%. Equities analysts expect that Sumco will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SUOPY has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sumco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sumco from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Sumco in a research report on Friday, July 17th. They set a “conviction-buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.00.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

