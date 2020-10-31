GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded GRIFOLS S A/S from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Citigroup raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of GRIFOLS S A/S in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered GRIFOLS S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th.

GRIFOLS S A/S stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.57. GRIFOLS S A/S has a 52 week low of $13.40 and a 52 week high of $25.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

GRIFOLS S A/S (NASDAQ:GRFS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. GRIFOLS S A/S had a return on equity of 10.83% and a net margin of 10.40%. On average, equities analysts predict that GRIFOLS S A/S will post 1.29 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 2nd will be paid a $0.1445 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 30th. GRIFOLS S A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.53%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $7,659,000 after purchasing an additional 31,200 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of GRIFOLS S A/S by 223.4% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 137,588 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 95,041 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 14,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 895,435 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,333,000 after acquiring an additional 26,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. lifted its position in GRIFOLS S A/S by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 155,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 8,446 shares in the last quarter. 17.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Grifols, SA, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and distributes a range of biological medicines on plasma derived proteins worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Bioscience, Diagnostic, Hospital, Bio Supplies, and Others. The Bioscience segment manufactures plasma derivatives for therapeutic use; and sells and distributes end products.

