Invesco Ltd. to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.51 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:IVZ)

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Invesco in a report released on Thursday, October 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now forecasts that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Invesco’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.01 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.57 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.05. Invesco had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 8.15%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis.

IVZ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Invesco from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Invesco from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $4.50 to $13.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Barclays lowered Invesco from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Invesco from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Invesco presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

Shares of NYSE:IVZ opened at $13.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $12.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. Invesco has a 1 year low of $6.38 and a 1 year high of $19.01.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.73%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.31%.

In other news, CEO Martin L. Flanagan bought 290,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.19 per share, with a total value of $2,958,157.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 510,261 shares in the company, valued at $5,199,559.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sarah Beshar bought 9,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.54 per share, with a total value of $100,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,021 shares in the company, valued at $495,601.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,389,114 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $520,667,000 after buying an additional 5,514,052 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 0.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,860,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $127,620,000 after purchasing an additional 46,183 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 21.7% during the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 7,894,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $90,074,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405,347 shares during the last quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 269.6% during the second quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 4,716,259 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $50,747,000 after purchasing an additional 3,440,125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco by 8.2% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,520,066 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,574,000 after purchasing an additional 342,305 shares during the last quarter. 62.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

