Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Parsley Energy, Inc. (NYSE:PE) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation, seventeen have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.32.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Parsley Energy from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parsley Energy from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut shares of Parsley Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday.

NYSE PE opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.02, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.24. Parsley Energy has a twelve month low of $3.92 and a twelve month high of $20.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. Parsley Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 200.23%. Research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 7th. Parsley Energy’s payout ratio is currently 17.86%.

In related news, insider Bryan Sheffield sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.12, for a total transaction of $3,636,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,310,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,845,514.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Colin Roberts sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.14, for a total transaction of $334,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 279,487 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,485.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 630,000 shares of company stock worth $7,408,200 over the last 90 days. 19.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Parsley Energy by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 33,707 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $360,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 41.7% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 322,426 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,444,000 after buying an additional 94,826 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 1,759.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 611,189 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $6,528,000 after buying an additional 578,319 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 191,896 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,049,000 after buying an additional 38,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Parsley Energy by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,409 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after buying an additional 23,793 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy Company Profile

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2019, its acreage position consisted of 191,179 net acres, including 149,615 net acres in the Midland Basin and 41,564 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 558.9 net acres of the horizontal wells and 723.1 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 592.3 MMBoe.

