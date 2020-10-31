Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) to “Buy”

Actinium Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:ATNM) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $12.00 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 20.48% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing ARCs or Antibody Radiation-Conjugates, which combine the targeting ability of antibodies with the cell killing ability of radiation. “

Separately, Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, August 21st.

NYSEAMERICAN ATNM opened at $9.96 on Thursday. Actinium Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $4.71 and a 12 month high of $19.47.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $261,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals by 56.4% during the second quarter. Sabby Management LLC now owns 972,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 350,445 shares during the period. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. bought a new position in Actinium Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Actinium Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for bone marrow transplant or adoptive cell therapies. Its lead product candidate is Iomab-B, which is in a pivotal Phase III clinical trial as an induction and conditioning agent in patients over the age of 55 with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia prior to receiving a bone marrow transplant, also known as a hematopoietic stem cell transplant.

