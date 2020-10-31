Brokers Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

About Asbury Automotive Group

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

Featured Story: What is the Ex-Dividend Date in Investing?

Earnings History and Estimates for Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG)

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Equities Analysts Issue Forecasts for Merit Medical Systems, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
General Electric Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
General Electric Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Research Analysts Offer Predictions for BJ’s Restaurants, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings
Pfizer Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Pfizer Inc. Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages
Great Western Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Great Western Bancorp Inc Forecasted to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Increased by Analyst
Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Brinker International, Inc. Increased by Analyst


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report