Brokers Offer Predictions for Asbury Automotive Group, Inc.’s Q4 2020 Earnings (NYSE:ABG)

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Asbury Automotive Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Jordan now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $3.89 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.48. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Asbury Automotive Group’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.28 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $14.37 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $110.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, October 16th. TheStreet raised shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Asbury Automotive Group in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $100.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

Shares of NYSE:ABG opened at $102.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.73. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $39.36 and a 52 week high of $125.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $107.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.28.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $4.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.17. Asbury Automotive Group had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 2.32%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 281.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 941 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Asbury Automotive Group by 43.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $143,000 after acquiring an additional 552 shares during the period.

In other news, Director Juanita T. James sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.13, for a total transaction of $110,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $756,703.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

