Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) Short Interest Update

Sunrise Communications Group AG (OTCMKTS:SNMMF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 39.4% from the September 30th total of 28,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ? days.

OTCMKTS SNMMF opened at $118.86 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.70. Sunrise Communications Group has a 12 month low of $118.86 and a 12 month high of $118.86.

Get Sunrise Communications Group alerts:

Sunrise Communications Group Company Profile

Sunrise Communications Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications services to residential and business customers, and other carriers in Switzerland. The company offers mobile voice and data on postpaid and prepaid basis, landline voice and Internet, and Internet protocol television services; and system integration and managed services; and voice hubbing services based on the proprietary landline network.

Further Reading: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrise Communications Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrise Communications Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.