Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in October

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solvay Company Profile

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

See Also: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Solvay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solvay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunrise Communications Group AG Short Interest Update
Sunrise Communications Group AG Short Interest Update
Solvay SA Short Interest Up 60.7% in October
Solvay SA Short Interest Up 60.7% in October
SMC Corp Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
SMC Corp Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Sappi Limited Short Interest Down 36.0% in October
Sappi Limited Short Interest Down 36.0% in October
Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG Increases By 29.9%
Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG Increases By 29.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report