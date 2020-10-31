Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) Short Interest Up 60.7% in October

Solvay SA (OTCMKTS:SOLVY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a growth of 60.7% from the September 30th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SOLVY opened at $8.13 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.33. Solvay has a 12 month low of $6.02 and a 12 month high of $11.94.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SOLVY. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Solvay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Solvay in a report on Friday, October 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Solvay in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Solvay in a research note on Wednesday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Solvay SA operates as an advanced materials and specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Advanced Materials, Advanced Formulations, Performance Chemicals, and Corporate & Business Services. The Advanced Materials segment offers specialty polymers, including aromatic polymers, high barrier polymers, and fluoropolymers for the electronics, automotive, aircraft, and healthcare industries; and composite materials for civil and military aircraft manufacturers, as well as various industrial markets.

