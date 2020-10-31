SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.9 days.
Shares of SMECF opened at $530.28 on Friday. SMC has a 52-week low of $306.48 and a 52-week high of $585.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.34 and its 200-day moving average is $521.69.
SMC Company Profile
