SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

SMC Corp (OTCMKTS:SMECF) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 50,300 shares, an increase of 57.7% from the September 30th total of 31,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 41.9 days.

Shares of SMECF opened at $530.28 on Friday. SMC has a 52-week low of $306.48 and a 52-week high of $585.70. The business’s fifty day moving average is $546.34 and its 200-day moving average is $521.69.

Get SMC alerts:

SMC Company Profile

SMC Corporation manufactures, processes, and sells automatic control equipment, sintered filters, and various types of filtration equipment worldwide. The company offers directional control valves, air cylinders, rotary actuators/air grippers, electric actuators/cylinders, vacuum equipment, air preparation equipment, modular F.R.L./pressure control equipment, lubrication equipment, fittings and tubing, flow control equipment, speed controllers, silencers/exhaust cleaners/blow guns/pressure gauges, switches/sensors/controllers, and static neutralization equipment.

Featured Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for SMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.