Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Square Enix stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.49.

About Square Enix

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

