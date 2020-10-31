Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 118,100 shares, a growth of 41.9% from the September 30th total of 83,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,181.0 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square Enix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th.

Square Enix stock opened at $61.52 on Friday. Square Enix has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $69.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 37.51 and a beta of 0.49.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

