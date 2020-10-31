Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) Short Interest Down 36.0% in October

Sappi Limited (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) saw a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a drop of 36.0% from the September 30th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of SPPJY stock opened at $1.46 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.46. Sappi has a twelve month low of $1.07 and a twelve month high of $3.45. The company has a market capitalization of $797.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.32, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.31.

Sappi (OTCMKTS:SPPJY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 30th. The basic materials company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. Sappi had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $907.00 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Sappi will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SPPJY shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sappi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Sappi from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 19th.

Sappi Limited, a woodfibre company, manufactures and sells dissolving wood pulp, specialties and packaging papers, and printing and writing papers to direct and indirect customers in North America, Europe, Southern Africa, and internationally. The company offers dissolving wood pulp products that are used by converters to create viscose fiber for clothing and textiles, and pharmaceutical products, as well as a range of consumer and household products.

