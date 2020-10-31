Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) Increases By 29.9%

Siemens Healthineers AG (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,100 shares, a growth of 29.9% from the September 30th total of 14,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 43,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Siemens Healthineers in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Siemens Healthineers alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS SMMNY opened at $21.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $22.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.24. Siemens Healthineers has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $26.88.

Siemens Healthineers (OTCMKTS:SMMNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter.

Siemens Healthineers Company Profile

Siemens Healthineers AG, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, diagnostic, and advanced therapies products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. The company's Imaging segment offers magnetic resonance, computed tomography, X-ray, molecular imaging, and ultrasound systems.

Further Reading: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Receive News & Ratings for Siemens Healthineers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Siemens Healthineers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.