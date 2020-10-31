Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) Increased by Analyst

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti lifted their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Owens Corning in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now expects that the construction company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.36.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.35% and a negative net margin of 8.79%. The company’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS.

OC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Owens Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Owens Corning from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Owens Corning from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Owens Corning from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.68.

Shares of Owens Corning stock opened at $65.47 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. Owens Corning has a 12 month low of $28.56 and a 12 month high of $76.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a PE ratio of -11.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 19th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 21.15%.

In related news, SVP Daniel T. Smith sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $1,050,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 60,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,548,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 4,967 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.00, for a total value of $342,723.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,366,683. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,627 shares of company stock worth $1,571,874. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OC. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 155,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,047,000 after purchasing an additional 3,245 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its position in Owens Corning by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 121,807 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,792,000 after purchasing an additional 6,489 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Owens Corning by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,951,261 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $220,322,000 after purchasing an additional 1,156,913 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,552,000. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Owens Corning by 12.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

