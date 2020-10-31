Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 20% Higher

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) shares traded up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 472,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 201,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Snipp Interactive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snipp Interactive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Sunrise Communications Group AG Short Interest Update
Sunrise Communications Group AG Short Interest Update
Solvay SA Short Interest Up 60.7% in October
Solvay SA Short Interest Up 60.7% in October
SMC Corp Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
SMC Corp Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Sappi Limited Short Interest Down 36.0% in October
Sappi Limited Short Interest Down 36.0% in October
Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG Increases By 29.9%
Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG Increases By 29.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report