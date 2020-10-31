Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN) Trading 20% Higher

Snipp Interactive Inc (CVE:SPN) shares traded up 20% on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. 472,032 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 135% from the average session volume of 201,019 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.46, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.02. The company has a market cap of $3.39 million and a PE ratio of -1.00.

About Snipp Interactive (CVE:SPN)

Snipp Interactive Inc, a loyalty and promotions company, provides digital marketing promotions, rebates, and loyalty solutions in the United States, Canada, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers SnippCheck, a receipt processing platform that allows brands to run purchase-based promotions without using codes-on-pack or doing any point of sale integration; SnippLoyalty, a cloud-based loyalty platform, which supports real-time transaction processing, and provides incentives for brand engagement and social media interactions; SnippRebates solution that allows brands to set up and manage single-instance or cross-portfolio rebates; SnippRewards that incentivize and reward consumers with digital and physical rewards, including music, movies, and experiences; and SnippInsights that allows brands to collect information about consumers and their purchase habits.

