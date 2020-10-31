Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Lifted by Analyst

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) – Stock analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TE Connectivity in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst W. Stein now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.13. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for TE Connectivity’s Q3 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS and Q1 2022 earnings at $1.29 EPS.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 15.06% and a negative net margin of 0.81%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price target on shares of TE Connectivity in a report on Monday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on TE Connectivity from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

TEL stock opened at $96.88 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $101.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.61. TE Connectivity has a fifty-two week low of $48.62 and a fifty-two week high of $109.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.8% in the third quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. CX Institutional lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 59.5% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 55.5% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 440 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.30% of the company’s stock.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 10,757 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $1,017,612.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin N. Rock sold 25,413 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.25, for a total value of $2,420,588.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 72,023 shares in the company, valued at $6,860,190.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 117,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,147,920. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensors solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

