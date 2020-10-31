SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) Short Interest Update

SMITHS GRP PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SMGZY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, a drop of 31.6% from the September 30th total of 1,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS SMGZY opened at $17.17 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.23. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.03. SMITHS GRP PLC/S has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $23.50.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SMGZY. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Monday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of SMITHS GRP PLC/S in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SMITHS GRP PLC/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

SMITHS GRP PLC/S Company Profile

Smiths Group plc operates as a technology company severing the medical technology, security and defense, general industrial, oil and gas, and space and commercial aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates in five divisions: John Crane, Smiths Medical, Smiths Detection, Smiths Interconnect, and Flex-Tek.

