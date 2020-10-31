Truist Securiti Weighs in on SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Analysts at Truist Securiti increased their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst K. Hughes now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $1.97 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.94. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2021 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $751.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.78 million. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. SiteOne Landscape Supply’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. TheStreet upgraded shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.89.

Shares of SITE opened at $119.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 2.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a 1 year low of $53.29 and a 1 year high of $137.73.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in SiteOne Landscape Supply during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000.

In other SiteOne Landscape Supply news, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.24, for a total value of $1,788,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,961,230.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at $3,107,579.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

