Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Trustmark Co. Raised by Truist Securiti (NASDAQ:TRMK)

Trustmark Co. (NASDAQ:TRMK) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Trustmark in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist Securiti analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.57 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.51. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Trustmark’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.36 EPS.

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.34. Trustmark had a net margin of 17.64% and a return on equity of 8.13%.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Trustmark from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Raymond James raised shares of Trustmark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Trustmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trustmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.25.

NASDAQ TRMK opened at $23.39 on Friday. Trustmark has a 52-week low of $20.08 and a 52-week high of $35.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.58 and a 200-day moving average of $23.51.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 25.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 48.6% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 17,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $379,000 after acquiring an additional 5,785 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $2,006,000. First Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Trustmark by 193.8% in the third quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,024 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,335 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Trustmark in the third quarter valued at about $327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.76% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 30th. Trustmark’s payout ratio is presently 37.55%.

Trustmark Company Profile

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; certificates of deposits; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit.

