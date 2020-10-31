Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.83

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and traded as low as $82.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Ratings



Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.