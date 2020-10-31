Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) Stock Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $83.83

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares (MUTF:VTSMX) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.83 and traded as low as $82.23. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares shares last traded at $82.23, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $83.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.53.

Sunrise Communications Group AG Short Interest Update
Solvay SA Short Interest Up 60.7% in October
SMC Corp Sees Large Growth in Short Interest
Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest
Sappi Limited Short Interest Down 36.0% in October
Short Interest in Siemens Healthineers AG Increases By 29.9%
