Analysts Offer Predictions for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:SC)

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Santander Consumer USA in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.32 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.39. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. The company had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.38.

Shares of Santander Consumer USA stock opened at $20.34 on Friday. Santander Consumer USA has a 1 year low of $9.74 and a 1 year high of $27.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a quick ratio of 58.77 and a current ratio of 58.77. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $19.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.66.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Windacre Partnership LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 23.6% in the second quarter. Windacre Partnership LLC now owns 13,884,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,615,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654,524 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 493.2% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,063,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,579,000 after purchasing an additional 884,179 shares during the period. WS Management Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $12,924,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 93.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 826,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,219,000 after purchasing an additional 399,249 shares during the period. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA during the second quarter worth $3,446,000.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

