SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $1.95 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:SITE)

SiteOne Landscape Supply Inc (NYSE:SITE) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Volkmann expects that the industrial products company will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for SiteOne Landscape Supply’s FY2022 earnings at $3.30 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.25 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SITE. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. TheStreet upgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group downgraded SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $99.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. SiteOne Landscape Supply presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $105.89.

NYSE:SITE opened at $119.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a PE ratio of 52.41 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.29. SiteOne Landscape Supply has a fifty-two week low of $53.29 and a fifty-two week high of $137.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $123.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $111.51.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.24. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 24.41%. The business had revenue of $751.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $701.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 6,829 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $833,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000.

In related news, EVP L Briley Brisendine, Jr. sold 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.15, for a total transaction of $681,210.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,634 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,107,579.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Doug Black sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.51, for a total value of $1,927,650.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 377,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,456,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 35,400 shares of company stock worth $4,397,460. Corporate insiders own 3.49% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 120,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, fertilizer and control products, landscape accessories, nursery goods, outdoor lightings, and ice melt products, as well as hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, and blocks.

