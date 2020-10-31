ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF) Shares Pass Below 50 Day Moving Average of $23.68

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)’s stock price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.68 and traded as low as $21.30. ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) shares last traded at $21.70, with a volume of 951 shares trading hands.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.76.

About ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ASAZF)

ASSA ABLOY AB (publ) provides door opening products, solutions, and services for the institutional, commercial, and residential markets in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North and South America, Asia, and Oceania. The company offers mechanical and electromechanical locks, digital door locks, cylinders, door fittings, security doors, door frames, access control devices, secure lockers, and fire doors, as well as hardware products.

