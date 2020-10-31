VPR Brands (OTCMKTS:VPRB) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $0.02

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

VPR Brands LP (OTCMKTS:VPRB)’s share price crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.02 and traded as low as $0.02. VPR Brands shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 89,035 shares traded.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.02.

VPR Brands Company Profile (OTCMKTS:VPRB)

VPR Brands, LP operates in the electronic cigarette and personal vaporizer industry in the United States. The company designs, develops, markets, and distributes a line of electronic cigarette e-liquids under the Helium brand name; vaporizers for essential oils, concentrates, and dry herbs, as well as medical use under the HoneyStick brand; and cannabidiol products under the Goldline brand names.

