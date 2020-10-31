Brokers Issue Forecasts for New York Community Bancorp, Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NYCB)

New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) – Stock analysts at Wedbush decreased their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for New York Community Bancorp in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, October 29th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.27. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for New York Community Bancorp’s FY2021 earnings at $1.09 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $12.50 to $10.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.50 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on New York Community Bancorp from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on New York Community Bancorp from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. New York Community Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.46.

Shares of New York Community Bancorp stock opened at $8.31 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.62. New York Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $12.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. New York Community Bancorp had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 6.43%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 5th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.18%. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.31%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. 6 Meridian bought a new position in shares of New York Community Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth $145,000. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in New York Community Bancorp by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 81,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $145,000. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC purchased a new stake in New York Community Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth about $340,000. Institutional investors own 60.75% of the company’s stock.

New York Community Bancorp Company Profile

New York Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for New York Community Bank that provides banking products and services in Metro New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Florida, and Arizona. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing checking and money market, savings, non-interest-bearing, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

