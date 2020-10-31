Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc (NYSE:SC) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Santander Consumer USA in a research note issued on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Hecht now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.47. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Santander Consumer USA’s Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.80 EPS.

Santander Consumer USA (NYSE:SC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.83. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Santander Consumer USA had a net margin of 3.47% and a return on equity of 4.50%. Santander Consumer USA’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.67 EPS.

SC has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Santander Consumer USA from $14.50 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Santander Consumer USA from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

Shares of SC opened at $20.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.75 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.30, a current ratio of 58.77 and a quick ratio of 58.77. Santander Consumer USA has a 12-month low of $9.74 and a 12-month high of $27.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA by 60.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Santander Consumer USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $242,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Santander Consumer USA during the 2nd quarter worth about $244,000.

Santander Consumer USA Company Profile

Santander Consumer USA Holdings Inc, a specialized consumer finance company, provides vehicle finance and third-party servicing in the United States. Its products and services include retail installment contracts and vehicle leases, as well as dealer loans for inventory, construction, real estate, working capital, and revolving lines of credit.

