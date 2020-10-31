Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) Short Interest Down 25.7% in October

Santos Limited (OTCMKTS:SSLZY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a decrease of 25.7% from the September 30th total of 7,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Santos stock opened at $3.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.58. Santos has a 52 week low of $1.53 and a 52 week high of $6.20.

Separately, UBS Group upgraded Santos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 11th.

Santos Limited explores for, develops, produces, transports, and markets hydrocarbons for homes and businesses in Australia and Asia. Its five principal assets are located in the Cooper Basin, Queensland & NSW, Papua New Guinea, Northern Australia & Timor-Leste, and Western Australia. The company produces natural gas, such as liquefied petroleum gas, ethane, methane, coal seam gas, liquefied natural gas, shale gas, and condensate, as well as oil.

