SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) Short Interest Up 33.9% in October

SOHO China Limited (OTCMKTS:SOHOF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,218,500 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the September 30th total of 4,643,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 31,092.5 days.

SOHO China stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. SOHO China has a 1-year low of $0.24 and a 1-year high of $3.88.

Get SOHO China alerts:

SOHO China Company Profile

SOHO China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the real estate development, and property leasing and management activities in People's Republic of China. The company operates in two segments, Properties Development and Properties Investment. It also operates serviced apartments. SOHO China Limited was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Featured Story: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for SOHO China Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SOHO China and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.