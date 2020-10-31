Stratabound Minerals (CVE:SB) Trading 25% Higher

Stratabound Minerals Corp. (CVE:SB)’s stock price traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The company traded as high as C$0.25 and last traded at C$0.25. 562,700 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 570% from the average session volume of 83,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.20.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $2.30 million and a PE ratio of -13.89.

Stratabound Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SB)

Stratabound Minerals Corp. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral resource properties in Canada. It primarily explores for lead, zinc, silver, copper, gold, and cobalt deposits. The company holds a 100% interest in the CNE/Captain and Taylor Brook deposits comprising 158 claims; and the CNE mining lease located in the Bathurst base metal mining camp, New Brunswick.

