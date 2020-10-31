Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.42

Cerecor Inc. (NASDAQ:CERC)’s stock price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.42 and traded as low as $2.05. Cerecor shares last traded at $2.06, with a volume of 143,931 shares trading hands.

The company has a market capitalization of $154.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.87 and a beta of 1.70. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.55.

Get Cerecor alerts:

Cerecor (NASDAQ:CERC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Cerecor Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $220,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 58.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CERC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Cerecor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cerecor by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 17,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 4,157 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $64,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Cerecor in the 1st quarter worth $119,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Cerecor by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 59,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 7,909 shares in the last quarter. 65.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cerecor Company Profile (NASDAQ:CERC)

Cerecor Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on pediatric health care. Its lead product portfolio includes prescribed dietary supplements, such as Poly-Vi-Flor and Tri-Vi-Flor; and prescription drugs, such as Millipre, Ulesfia, Karbinal ER, AcipHex Sprinkle, and Cefaclor for oral suspension, as well as Flexichamber a medical device.

Featured Story: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?

Receive News & Ratings for Cerecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.