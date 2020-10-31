Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Oct 31st, 2020

Sanara MedTech Inc. (OTCMKTS:SMTI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 28.6% from the September 30th total of 700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:SMTI opened at $27.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $179.12 million, a PE ratio of -19.17 and a beta of 2.17. Sanara MedTech has a twelve month low of $7.04 and a twelve month high of $34.30.

Sanara MedTech (OTCMKTS:SMTI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.97 million for the quarter.

About Sanara MedTech

Sanara MedTech Inc develops, markets, and distributes biotechnology products to physicians, hospitals, and clinics in the United States. It offers HemaQuell, a resorbable bone hemostat for bone healing; and CellerateRX surgical for healing. The company was formerly known as WNDM Medical Inc and changed its name to Sanara MedTech Inc in May 2019.

