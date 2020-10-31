Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $369,000 Stake in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,850 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 279.9% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 35,977 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,506 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 80.4% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 259,414 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,008,000 after buying an additional 115,586 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 65.6% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 7,564 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 134.7% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,861,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,274,000 after buying an additional 1,068,440 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Texas Capital Bancshares by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 98,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares during the last quarter. 94.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Larry L. Helm purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $33.12 per share, with a total value of $993,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,790,997.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert W. Stallings purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $43.10 per share, for a total transaction of $43,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 11,972 shares in the company, valued at $515,993.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $29.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Texas Capital Bancshares from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.95.

TCBI stock opened at $45.00 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 2.14. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $64.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.49. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 8.10%. On average, analysts forecast that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

