Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,351 Shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. (NYSE:ACRE) by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,351 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ares Commercial Real Estate were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,034,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 361,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,300,000 after acquiring an additional 51,543 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 41,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 17,700 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 272,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,907,000 after buying an additional 23,299 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Commercial Real Estate by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 455,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,181,000 after buying an additional 95,216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.36% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACRE opened at $9.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.18, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.09. The company has a market capitalization of $311.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.84. Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.72.

Ares Commercial Real Estate (NYSE:ACRE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. Ares Commercial Real Estate had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 8.94%. Equities analysts expect that Ares Commercial Real Estate Co. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 14.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 29th. Ares Commercial Real Estate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.51%.

Several research analysts recently commented on ACRE shares. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ares Commercial Real Estate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $11.17.

Ares Commercial Real Estate Corporation, a specialty finance company, originates and invests in commercial real estate (CRE) loans and related investments in the United States. It provides a range of financing solutions for the owners, operators, and sponsors of CRE properties. The company originates senior mortgage loans, subordinate debt products, real estate preferred equity investments, mezzanine loans, and other CRE investments, including commercial mortgage backed securities.

