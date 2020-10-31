Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Position in WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of WPX Energy, Inc. (NYSE:WPX) by 24.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 24,500 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in WPX Energy were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of WPX. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in WPX Energy during the second quarter worth about $52,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of WPX Energy by 359.8% during the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,460 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 6,620 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $64,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WPX Energy during the second quarter worth approximately $66,000. Institutional investors own 97.49% of the company’s stock.

WPX Energy stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. WPX Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $1.94 and a one year high of $14.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.55. The company has a market cap of $2.59 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 3.40.

WPX Energy (NYSE:WPX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.10. WPX Energy had a positive return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 29.90%. The company had revenue of $33.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $593.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share. WPX Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 95.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that WPX Energy, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

WPX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of WPX Energy in a research note on Monday, July 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Truist upgraded shares of WPX Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of WPX Energy from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of WPX Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered shares of WPX Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.04.

WPX Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas exploration and production company, engages in the exploitation and development of unconventional properties in the United States. It produces oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company operates 688 wells and owns interests in 787 wells covering an area of approximately 122,000 net acres located in Delaware Basin, Texas, and New Mexico; and operates 404 wells and owns interests in 104 wells that covers an area of approximately 87,000 net acres situated in the Williston Basin, North Dakota.

