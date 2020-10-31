Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Sells 2,600 Shares of Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPSI) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,600 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned 0.09% of Computer Programs and Systems worth $367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in Computer Programs and Systems during the third quarter worth about $268,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 6.7% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 84,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 5,307 shares in the last quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 3.2% during the second quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 17,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 2.9% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 134,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,065,000 after acquiring an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Computer Programs and Systems by 0.9% during the second quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 172,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,939,000 after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Computer Programs and Systems from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. KeyCorp raised Computer Programs and Systems from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Computer Programs and Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Computer Programs and Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.70.

NASDAQ:CPSI opened at $27.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.05. The company has a market cap of $404.74 million, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.61. Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.93 and a 52-week high of $35.78.

Computer Programs and Systems (NASDAQ:CPSI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $59.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.79 million. Computer Programs and Systems had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Computer Programs and Systems, Inc. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Computer Programs and Systems news, VP James B. Britain sold 2,164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.56, for a total transaction of $59,639.84. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $697,791.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO John B. Douglas, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.00, for a total value of $135,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 237,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,407,289. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,142 shares of company stock worth $1,441,369. Company insiders own 12.30% of the company’s stock.

Computer Programs and Systems, Inc provides healthcare information technology solutions and services in the United States and the Caribbean nation of St. Maarten. Its software systems include patient management software that enables a hospital to identify a patient at various points in the healthcare delivery system, as well as to collect and maintain patient information throughout the process of patient care; and financial accounting software, which offers business office applications to track and coordinate information needed for managerial decision-making.

