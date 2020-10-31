Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,950 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Knowles were worth $357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $678,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of Knowles by 14.4% in the second quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 58,312 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $889,000 after acquiring an additional 7,322 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the second quarter valued at approximately $167,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $5,771,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles during the second quarter worth $1,288,000. 99.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Knowles alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Knowles from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Knowles from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Knowles stock opened at $14.25 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a one year low of $11.10 and a one year high of $22.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.18. The company has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 83.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.27.

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24. Knowles had a return on equity of 4.46% and a net margin of 2.20%. The company had revenue of $205.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Knowles’s quarterly revenue was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Knowles Co. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medtech, defense, automotive, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.