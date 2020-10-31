Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stifel Financial were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SF. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 56.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,643,000 after acquiring an additional 18,008 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $1,184,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 138,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 3,507 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 489.7% during the first quarter. AXA now owns 34,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,412,000 after acquiring an additional 28,400 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Stifel Financial by 2.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,897,000 after acquiring an additional 53,512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Stifel Financial alerts:

Shares of SF stock opened at $58.46 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.62. Stifel Financial Corp. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $69.10.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.26. Stifel Financial had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 12.16%.

In other Stifel Financial news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.90, for a total transaction of $229,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,782 shares in the company, valued at $294,303.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Stifel Financial from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Stifel Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.00.

Stifel Financial Company Profile

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF).

Receive News & Ratings for Stifel Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stifel Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.